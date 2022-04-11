Detectives seized six high-value cars and arrested a man after executing a warrant in the early hours of the morning.

Dozens of officers were involved in the operation in Letchworth in Hertfordshire in which £50,000 in cash, designer clothes and high-end watches were also found.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, importing a controlled drug and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Det Sgt Ryan Barnes, from Bedfordshire Police CID, who led the investigation, said: “This morning’s operation comes as the result of months of painstaking and forensic investigation work.

"I want to thank all the officers involved for their patience and diligence in progressing the investigation to this stage."

Photographs released by the force show a red sportscar and a black SUV which were seized during the raid.