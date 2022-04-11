Judge tells jury she will accept majority verdict in Rikki Neave murder trial

A judge has told jurors she will accept a majority verdict in the trial of a man charged with murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave in 1994.

James Watson, 40, is accused of strangling the six-year-old in woods in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, leaving his naked body posed in a star shape.

He was arrested more than 20 years later after DNA on Rikki’s discarded clothes was matched to him.

Watson, of no fixed abode, has denied murder.

Jurors at the Old Bailey have been deliberating on a verdict since around noon last Wednesday.

Just before noon on Monday, Mrs Justice McGowan said she would accept a verdict on which at least 10 of the 12 jurors were agreed.

Before sending them out on Wednesday, she told the 12-strong jury that they needed to answer one question based on all the evidence.

The judge said the question was: "Are we sure that James Watson killed Rikki Neave?"