A man has been arrested after a bus and a car crashed, injuring the driver and passengers.

The single decker bus collided with a grey BMW at around 4.20pm on Saturday on the A1081 Luton Road in Harpenden in Hertfordshire.

The bus driver, in his 60s, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and the 11 passengers on board suffered minor injuries.

A 28-year-old man from St Albans was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash Credit: Harpenden fire service

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.Sgt Justin Smyth, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage or who witnessed this incident or events leading up to it."I would like to pass on my thanks to local residents near the incident for their assistance at the scene as they helped with triage locations and assisting the injured."