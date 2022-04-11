A man has been charged with murder after the death of another man.

Lee Murrell, 29, was found dead when Essex Police officers responded to a call in Warley Hill, Brentwood at 1.10pm on Tuesday.

In a statement, his family said: “Our hearts are broken. Lee is, and always will be, a much-loved son and brother.

“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon.

“While we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, the family asks for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Lee Murrell died at a property in Warley Hill, Brentwood. Credit: Essex Police

His death was initially treated as unexplained, and an investigation into how he died was launched.

Police then arrested and charged Jevegenijs Lapkovskis, 36, of Warley Hill, in Brentwood, with murder. He was due to appear before magistrates in Colchester on Saturday.