A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the M11 motorway in Cambridgeshire.

It happened just after 8.30pm on Friday between junctions 11 at Trumpington and 12 near Barton.

The man, who was aged in his 20s, died at the scene.

A 21-year-old driver, from Wisbech, failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death through careless driving.

He has now been released under investigation.

Sgt Ian Manley, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this man’s family and friends.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”