A "dangerous predator" who arranged to meet three children under 10 so he could abuse them was arrested when the police turned up instead.

Allan Robins had been speaking to someone in a chat room who told him he had three children aged two, seven and nine, that he could meet for sex.

Robins, 69, travelled from his home in Corby in Northamptonshire to Milton Keynes to meet the person and the children.

It was then he discovered he had been talking to an undercover police officer, and he was arrested in Milton Keynes.

He was jailed for five years and seven months at Northampton Crown Court after being convicted of three counts of arranging the commission of a child sexual offence.

In interview, Robins tried to deny his crimes by claiming that he had only gone to find out the person's address and report them to the police, an excuse that was disproven in court.

Robins was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order and was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register until further notice.

Det Sgt Helena Congreve from Northamptonshire Police said: “I welcome the sentence handed out to Allan Robins as he has shown himself to be a dangerous predator who was willing to meet a child as young as two in order to sexually abuse them.

“I hope this case shows the proactivity with which we treat child sex offences – that we will not wait for cases to come to us but that we will use various tactics to catch people like Allan Robins and bring them to justice.”