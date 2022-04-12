A teenager has been charged with assisting an offender over the fatal stabbing of a man on a housing estate.

Joe Dix was stabbed in Vale Green, Norwich at around 7pm on 28 January.

Post-mortem tests showed the 18-year-old died as a result of significant blood loss caused by stab wounds.

On Tuesday a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age was charged with assisting an offender by detectives in the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team.

He will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 19 April.

Three people - two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old boy - have already been charged with Mr Dix's murder.