Three police forces, including Bedfordshire, have been told to make improvements by their watchdog.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published inspection reports looking at the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of the Bedfordshire force, along with Dorset and West Mercia.

The report says Bedfordshire Police needs to improve its supervision of investigations, and on providing a consistently effective contact service with the public.

However the report praised the force on being the first to achieve an outstanding grade for the way it manages offenders and suspects, saying it had "demonstrably reduced reoffending for serious offences like burglary and those involving domestic abuse".

The force was also said to be "performing well" when it came to stop and search, with an external scrutiny panel of local residents in place to provide scrutiny and ensure officers "act with integrity and maintain public confidence".

Elsewhere too many of West Mercia Police's serious investigations are "inadequately supervised" and "not sufficiently effective" meaning a poor service for somevictims of crime, the watchdog said.

Despite efforts by senior leaders within Dorset Police during a "challenging year" the force still needs to "better meet the needs of victims when responding to and investigating crimes".