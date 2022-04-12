Two West Ham fans accused of directing chants towards a man in Orthodox Jewish dress while flying to a European match will face trial next month.

Lee Carey, 55, and 31-year-old Jak Bruce were on a flight from Stansted Airport to Eindhoven in the Netherlands on 4 November last year, Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard.

Essex Police said the West Ham United supporters were travelling to a game against Belgian side Genk.

The teams had been drawn together in the group stage of the Europa League and the game finished 2-2.

Carey, of Romford, east London, and Bruce, of Dartford, Kent, both deny a public order offence.

They are charged with intentionally causing Aharon Wiliger harassment, alarm or distress, which was said to be racially aggravated.

Both defendants were granted bail and are due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on 10 May.

They both have bail conditions not to attend, or travel to, any designated football match while proceedings are ongoing.

They must also not comment or post anything on social media relating to the proceedings.