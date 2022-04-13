Dramatic pictures show fire ripping through a housing development site in Peterborough.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the blaze in Manor Drive at 12.44am on Wednesday morning. By the time they arrived at the scene in Gunthorpe, two houses that were being built were already completely engulfed by flames.

The fire began to spread to other properties nearby and a skip and residents had to be evacuated.

The fire completely ripped through two houses that were being built Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters worked through the night to put out the fire and to make sure the area was completely safe.

Nobody was injured but an investigation has now begun into how it was started.

Firefighters worked through the night Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "More than 30 firefighters, including crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, Thorney, Yaxley and Huntingdon and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade."

They surrounded the fire to prevent further spread and extinguished it, added the spokesperson.

"Crews maintained a presence at the scene throughout the night to check for hot spots and ensure the area was safe.

"An investigation will be taking place to establish the cause of the fire.”