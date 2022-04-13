A man is in a critical condition after a shooting in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old was found injured in the Crabtree area of Peterborough and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police and paramedics were called to the area at 12.34am after people reported hearing a gunshot.

The road remains cordoned off while police investigate the scene.

Police cordon at scene of Peterborough shooting Credit: ITV Anglia

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "An investigation is ongoing, and a scene remains in place. No arrests have yet been made.

"Although we believe the wider public is not at any risk following this incident, we are increasing patrols in the area."

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact police via the web chat service or www.cambs.police.uk/report.