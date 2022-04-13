A former head of the British Army has said the visa process for Ukrainians coming to stay with UK families is too “blooming complicated”.

Lord Dannatt from Norwich called for it to be made quicker and simpler “sharpish”.

He encouraged people to contact their Member of Parliament, suggesting MPs and members of the House of Lords can contact Home Office officials and effectively “fast-track” cases.

Lord Dannatt, who lives in Norfolk, has previously told ITV News Anglia that he thought Vladimir Putin could fire a nuclear weapon "into the desert somewhere" to show his enemies how serious he is.

The crossbench peer spoke with officials to progress cases for a group of six people heading to his community, two of whom he said he is looking to sponsor.

He said: “Whereas other European countries have, open arms, welcomed very large numbers of refugees into their country, we are applying a quite complicated, a very complicated visa system.”

He said: “We’ve designed a perfect system, but actually it’s so complicated that it’s imperfect.

“And it’s a challenge to the Government. I mean their heart’s in the right place, but they have made it so blooming complicated that we’ve got to find a way of simplifying this, and sharpish.”

He added: “Everybody who is sponsoring someone to come across from Ukraine has got a Member of Parliament. So raise the case, if it’s not going fast enough, to your member of Parliament, and your Member of Parliament can do what I’ve done this morning, which is get in touch with the Home Office directly, come to Portcullis House where you can meet officials, and that case will be actually effectively fast-tracked. But every case can be fast-tracked.”

Lord Dannatt called for more Home Office staff to be assigned for the task.

“My plea to the Home Office is put more staff onto this, simplify the process, and try and expedite it as quickly as possible,” he said.

Lord Dannatt also called on local authorities to be “sensible and pragmatic” when assessing the accommodation people are offering.

He said: “If we want to be genuinely welcoming as the United Kingdom, then yes, OK, a visa process is what we’ve chosen to do, but let’s make it simpler, let’s make it quicker, let’s have more Home Office staff processing these applications and get people here.

“And local authorities need to be sensible and pragmatic about approving the accommodation which people are offering.”

The Homes for Ukraine scheme launched on March 14, with the aim of allowing individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring Ukrainians, including those with no family ties to the UK, to safety.

About 12,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of April 5, according to Home Office figures.

Some 10,800 people had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme but only 1,200 had made it to the UK as part of the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data published on the department’s website showed.

A Government spokesperson said: “We continue to process visas for the Homes for Ukraine scheme as quickly as possible, but accept progress has not been quick enough.

“The Home Office has made changes to visa processing – the application form has been streamlined, Ukrainian passport holders can now apply online and do their biometrics checks once in the UK, and greater resource has gone into the system.

“A UK Visas and Immigration helpline can provide information on eligibility and applications, and in cases of concern can escalate to teams who can look at the full case history and establish any issues.”