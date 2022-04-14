A young teenager from Bedfordshire who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour last year has died.

Thirteen-year-old George Fox was known as Gorgeous George after the crowdfunding page his parents set up so that he would be able to access pioneering treatment abroad.

He died on Tuesday night, surrounded by family, his mother Louise said on Facebook.

She said: "As parents, these are the most difficult words we will ever have to write.

"We are absolutely devastated to share that our beautiful Gorgeous George slipped away peacefully last night at 11.45pm, 12 April 2022 with Mum, Dad, Jamie and Issy by his side telling him just how much we loved him and that it was fine to rest.

"We are heartbroken, and always will be. We can’t imagine our pain ever going away, and we don’t want to; it’s testament to how much we love our little boy.

“We had just 13 years and five months of George, but we all agree we would rather have had that time than not have George at all. That’s 4,896 days with our amazing son. No amount of days would ever be enough.”

George Fox with mum, Louise Credit: Family photo

George, who lived in Barton-le-Clay, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April last year and discovered he had a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) the following month after undergoing brain surgery.

His family crowdfunded to raise money for treatment in Germany and America while he was undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy and more surgeries.

George was hoping to take part in a clinical trial in Los Angeles but was unable to as his condition deteriorated on the flight out.

His stay in intensive care while in America saw him rack up medical bills of hundreds of thousands of dollars, which were able to be covered in part by generous crowdfunding donations.

Since his diagnosis, he and his family have become passionate supporters of the charity, Brain Tumour Research, that campaign for more funding for research into brain tumours.

Mrs Fox added: “We’ve learned more from George in the last 11 months than we have in our entire lifetime and will make sure we keep his name alive, continuing to fight the battle against brain tumours and glioblastoma so his young life hasn’t been cruelly ended early in vain.

"We know that is what he would want as he always put others before himself.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to it.

Hugh Adams, head of stakeholder relations at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Our hearts go out to George’s family following this awful loss.

"Sadly, his story is all too familiar in the brain tumour community and we will continue to fight for better treatment options for patients and, ultimately, a cure.”