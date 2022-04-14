Play Brightcove video

One of the first people on the scene of the shooting spoke to ITV News Anglia

An eyewitness has described the chilling moment he discovered a man who had been shot in the back of the head, then fought to save his life.

Grant Wilson was one of the first people on the scene following the shooting in the Crabtree area of Peterborough in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old victim suffered a gunshot to the back of his head and is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Mr Wilson said he was alerted to the shooting by a woman screaming. When he rushed out to help, she told him to call an ambulance.

"As I was on the phone to the ambulance, I was looking but I couldn't really see so I turned the lights on in my car and then I could see - I could literally see it - that he'd been shot in the back of the head.

"The paramedics were telling me to put pressure on the wound, so that's what I did.

"It took about 20 minutes for the police to arrive and then for the ambulances as well. It was just devastating."

Grant Wilson, who rushed the aid of the man who was shot in Crabtree, Peterborough. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Wilson said he was still coming to terms with what had happened, describing it as "just mad".

"Just seeing all that, I just can't get it out of my mind. That could have been someone potentially losing their lives and I just can't get it out of my head," he said.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene throughout Wednesday in an attempt to understand what happened.

Police cordon at scene of Peterborough shooting Credit: ITV Anglia

A tent has been erected over a car that is believed to be the one the victim was driving when he was shot.

Calls to the police started coming in at 12.34am on Wednesday after people heard the gunshots. Mr Wilson's brother, Mark Wilson, was also in the area at the time.

He said: "I just remember hearing the screaming and at first I thought it must be a domestic or something, but when I looked I saw my brother trying to help, putting pressure on the wound. When I told my girlfriend that someone had been shot outside, she was sick."

No arrests have so far been made but police officers have said that they do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public.