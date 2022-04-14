An 87-year-old man who has supported his local football club for 70 years has had a stand named after him.

Gordon Carter has followed Little Oakley FC, who are based near Harwich in Essex, through thick and thin and can even see the ground from his kitchen window.

The Acorns, who play their football in the Essex Senior Football League, recently had to install new stands as a requirement following their progression to from step seven to step five in the National League system.

When they were discussing who they should name one of those stands after, Gordon emerged as the overwhelming choice, with the club keen to thank him for all of his incredible years of backing.

Gordon can see the stand from his kitchen window. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I still pinch myself - I can see it from my kitchen window and I still pinch myself," he told ITV News Anglia.

"I never thought this would happen to me. Never in a million years - I'm just over the moon."

Gordon officially opened the stand before Saturday's match against Sporting Bengal United with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Down the years, Gordon has done pretty much every job going at the club - including a brief spell as manager.

During that time, he's also helped prepare the pitch, and is still a trustee.

Gordon has supported Little Oakley for 70 years. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Having given such remarkable service to the club for seven decades, it was an easy decision to honour him with lasting tribute, according to chairman Michael Good.

"Legend is an over-used word in football especially, but he's a true local legend," Mr Good said.

"He's given everything to the football club over the last 70 years, together with his family, and we're very pleased and privileged to have him."

Gordon rates this season's FA Cup tie against fellow Essex non-league side Chelmsford City as the pinnacle of his time supporting the club, but still is hoping for many more memories in the seasons to come.

Not only is he immensely proud that he can see his stand from his house, but he also admits it's a handy little prompt if he's ever feeling a bit forgetful...

"If I ever forget my name, I've only got to look out my kitchen window and I'll see it there....