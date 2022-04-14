Police investigating the rape of a teenage girl in a car park have arrested a man.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape on Wednesday in connection with an attack on a girl in the Walton Street car park in Aylesbury on Monday.

He is currently being held in police custody, said Thames Valley Police.

Detectives had previously said that the girl had become separated from her friends and was raped in the car park on level five and also in the stairwell on level three.

The incident took place between around 6.30pm and 7pm, and witnesses to the attack are still being sought.

The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.