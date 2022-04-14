Play Brightcove video

One of the first people on the scene of the shooting spoke to ITV News Anglia

A man who was shot in the back of the head in an early-hours attack on a housing estate has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

Mihai Dobre, 29, was rushed to hospital after being shot just after midnight on Wednesday in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said Mr Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, died at 8.03pm on Wednesday evening.

Police have now launched a murder investigation as they seek those responsible for the shooting.

Witnesses told ITV News Anglia how they fought to save Mr Dobre's life, stemming the bleeding from the back of his head until ambulance crews arrived.

Det Insp Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “While we have not yet made any arrests we are following up a number of leads, however I would appeal to the local community to get in touch with us if they have any information.

“I would like to reassure the community that these type of incidents are extremely rare in Cambridgeshire and we believe the wider public are not at any risk, although I understand it is extremely concerning.

“We have got family liaison officers who are supporting Mihai’s family at this very difficult time.

Police cordon at scene of Peterborough shooting Credit: ITV Anglia

"We are working closely with neighbourhood teams and local investigative resources to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area and are doing all we can to find those responsible.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.

Forensic officers were at the scene throughout Wednesday recovering evidence and trying to establish the circumstances of the shooting.

A tent has been erected over a car that is believed to be the one Mr Dobre was driving when he was shot.

Calls to the police started coming in at 12.34am on Wednesday after people heard the gunshots.