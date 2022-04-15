A 38-year-old man has been jailed for three years for viciously attacking his former partner.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Aidan Stolworthy, age 38, of Gateley Road in Brisley attacked his then partner at their home after she refused his demands to see text messages and access her phone.

He dragged the victim off a bed and threw her into a wardrobe with such force that she stopped breathing. Stolworthy continued his violent assault; picking her up of the floor and throwing her back on the bed where she landed on her neck.

The victim told detectives the pain was so intense she blacked out and vomited. She suffered extensive bruising to her face and body.

Stolworthy was arrested the following day and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre. He was later charged with several offences.

He was jailed for three years and given a Restraining Order for five years at Norwich Crown Court.

At an earlier hearing, Stolworthy admitted Actual Bodily Harm and criminal damage on 17 March 2021 and controlling and coercive behaviour between 29 December 2015 and 18 March 2021.

In a statement read out in court, the victim, who is no longer in a relationship with Stolworthy, said: “I was in a relationship with Aidan for the last 20 years. There was a mixture of relief and fear when I started talking about what Aidan had done to me. Relief knowing that I was eventually letting someone know how bad it was, and that I had a chance to be free. I felt fear because I was worried that he would try to make me feel like it was my fault, and that I would be hurt again.

“On that day in March 2021, Aidan left me with horrible bruising all over my body. The pain was awful, and it was like I had been run over or kicked by a horse. I ached everywhere and I didn’t even look like myself. My jaw was in so much pain that it was hard to talk, eat and drink.

“In time my physical health improved, as did my mental health…I feel like I have been given a new chance at life, and as ridiculous as it sounds, I am free.”

DC Stuart Sansbury of Norfolk Police, who led the investigation, said: “Stolworthy committed a vicious attack on a woman he claimed to love. Fortunately, her physical injuries have healed but the mental scars and trauma that comes with living with an abusive and physically violent partner will remain with her for some considerable time.

“She has shown great bravery in coming forward to tell us what was happening, and I want to thank her for doing so. Thanks, must also go our officers and detectives who worked hard to bring this case to court and bring Stolworthy to justice."