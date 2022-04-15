Police investigating the murder of Mihai Dobre in Peterborough have made an arrest.

The 29 year was shot in the back of the head in an attack on a housing estate just after midnight on Wednesday (13 April) in Crabtree in the Paston area of the city.

Mr Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, died at 8.03pm the same day.

Police cordon at scene of Peterborough shooting Credit: ITV Anglia

A man in his 20s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday evening. (14 April) He remains in custody at Skegness Police Station.

Police say they are continuing to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area from local neighbourhood officers.