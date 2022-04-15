Three young children and one adult cut from car after four-vehicle crash on M1

An adult and three young children had to be cut from a car after a serious four-vehicle crash on the M1 in Bedfordshire.

Two lorries and two cars crashed on the M1 Northbound between Junction 10 Luton Airport and Junction 11 Dunstable South at around 1am on Good Friday. The adult was taken to hospital with injuries but the children were unharmed.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This morning fire control sent 2 pumps from Luton Green Watch, Stopsley and Dunstable to an RTC involving two lorries and two cars on the M1.

"Ambulance and police were also in attendance, triaging patients and controlling traffic by closing the motorway.

"One casualty was successfully extricated by the fire service using cutting equipment and was taken to hospital with injuries.

"Fortunately 3 young children were also removed from the vehicle with no injuries.

"If you are unfortunate enough to break down in your vehicle, please vacate it and stand well clear, in a position of safety and await recovery (ideally a refuge area)."