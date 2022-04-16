Essex Police say a further 37 people have been arrested in the last 24 hours following fuel protests outside oil facilities in Thurrock.

A total of 23 people have now been charged in connection with incidents of trespass in Thurrock. It takes the total number of arrests since the early hours of April 1 to 461.

Police say while currently there are no ongoing incidents in the district, they still have a presence in the area.

The cost of policing the protests in Essex has topped over a million pounds. Credit: Essex Police

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: “We continue to work alongside the companies which have been affected by the actions of those who believe they are engaging in protest for the last 15 days.

“Security of those sites is paramount, and we remain in dialogue with the industry on how they can best protect their private property against trespass. This is a key element in the longer-term and partnership-wide response to these incidents.

“The role of policing is not one of private security; we respond to incidents of criminality and – where those are reported – we will of course continue to respond appropriately, arrest people where we believe offences have been committed and charge those who we believe are responsible.

“I would encourage anyone who may be preparing to take part in renewed disruption this Bank Holiday weekend to re-think your plans. Each time you do this sadly makes you one step closer to having a criminal record.”

ACC Nolan added: “This is not how I envisaged a significant number of officers being deployed on this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

“Their first duty is to protect the good people of Essex whilst they enjoy days with family and friends across our county, whether that be on Southend seafront, at Clacton Pier, Epping Forest or simply shopping in Chelmsford High Street.

“They would much rather be out among your communities, protecting you and catching criminals.”