A grandmother of an Essex teenager who was stabbed to death in an attack outside a pub has raised more than £8,000 to provide emergency bleed kits and two defibrillators for the local community.

Liam Taylor, 19, was killed in Writtle near Chelmsford in January 2020. Three men are serving life sentences for his murder.

Since his death his grandmother Julie Taylor has campaigned against knife crime.

Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed to death outside a pub in Writtle, Essex in January 2020 Credit: Family picture

CCTV captured the moment Liam and his friend were attacked outside the Rose and Crown Pub in Writtle.

In less than a minute Liam was stabbed multiple times and died. His friend was stabbed in the leg and survived.

Speaking in 2021 Julie told ITV News Anglia that she lives her life in tribute to her grandson, fundraising for defibrillators which can restart hearts and bleed kits which can help stem blood flow until paramedics arrive.

The latest boxed unit has just been installed outside a pub in Chelmsford.

Julie handing out one of the life-saving kits at The Hare and Hounds pub in Braintree Credit: Julie Taylor

"They are life saving equipment," she said. "They can help anyone that is stabbed, and it's been proved.

"I've been with parents of children that have been stabbed and someone's had a bag and that's helped them or that's made them survive or that's kept them a little bit longer alive, so the parents could say goodbye."