Freemasons have given thousands of chocolate eggs away in East Anglia to celebrate Easter.

In Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire more than 5,000 eggs were passed out to 100 charities.

Whilst in Essex more than 1,000 Easter eggs were delivered to local care homes, hospitals, youth organisations, food banks and a women's refuge.

At the Changing Pathways Refuge in Essex the donation also helped every child in the centre have an Easter egg hunt.

At the nearby hospitals there were eggs waiting for every child admitted during the weekend.

The local groups have been collecting the chocolate for weeks as part of a wider campaign by the Freemasons which has seen more than 20,000 given to children across the UK.

It is not just Freemasons spreading Easter joy - other companies have been getting in on the action.

Greater Anglia launched an Easter egg appeal for children at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow. Rail users dropped off the sweet treats at stations across the area.