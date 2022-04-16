An 85 year old man has died after road crash on the A12 in Essex.

Police were called to the northbound carriageway close to junction 17, at Howe Green, at about 1.10pm yesterday, Friday 15 April.

The busy road was closed in both directions for a number of hours while the air ambulance landed and investigations took place.

Police say enquiries are continuing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who saw anything or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 594 of April 15.