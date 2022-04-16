Aldeburgh in Suffolk has been named the fifth most expensive seaside town in the country.

A new report from Halifax says average house prices in the coastal town are £515,444, behind just four areas, all in the South West.

The average price of a home by the sea has increased by more than £22,000 in a year according to the report. Coastal property values were boosted by the switch to home working during the pandemic.

Aldeburgh lies north of the River Alde and half an hour from Southwold. Once home to composer Benjamin Britten, it attracts visitors from across the country.

Sandbanks in Dorset was the most expensive seaside town, with average prices up 10% to almost £930,000.

The top ten most expensive seaside town house prices (average house price):

1. Sandbanks, Dorset, South West, £929,187

2. Salcombe, Devon, South West, £912,599

3. Padstow, Cornwall, South West, £588,090

4. Lymington, Hampshire, South West, £565,790

5. Aldeburgh, Suffolk, East Anglia, £515,444

6. Fowey, Cornwall, South West, £491,042

7. Dartmouth, Devon, South West, £485,760

8. Lyme Regis, Dorset, South West, £473,861

9. East Wittering, West Sussex, South East, £472,364

10. Kingsbridge, Devon, South West, £464,858

"Our ongoing love affair with living by the sea shows few signs of abating,” said Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax.

"Homes on the coast have long attracted a premium price, and this was no different in 2021, with the move towards working from home being an ongoing influence on where people choose to live.

"Whether it's a lifestyle sought, the scenery or the sea air, when it comes to buying homes, we really do love to be beside the seaside."