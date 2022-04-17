Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a large blaze caused by thousands of pallets and conifers which had set alight near a busy road in west Norfolk.

Firefighters were called just before 3pm on Saturday, April 16, to reports of a fire on Station Road at Walpole Cross Keys.

Crews from across the county were called including Terrington, Kings Lynn, Fakenham, Sandringham, Outwell, West Walton, Wisbech, Hingham, Heacham, and Downham Market.

Drivers were told to avoid the area as thick smoke billowed across the carriageway Credit: John Kinder

The nearby A17 had to close for 12 hours between the Pullover roundabout and Sutton Bridge causing significant delays for motorists in the area.

The road eventually reopened just before 3am this morning. (Sunday, April 17)