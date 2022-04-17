Three teenage girls suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a car in Milton Keynes.A black Mercedes E Class was travelling on the H3 Monks Way next to Linford Wood, when it collided with the girls at around 5.29pm on Saturday 16 April.Two of the pedestrians were taken to Milton Keynes University hospital with serious injuries and one was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford also with serious injuries.The three injured teenagers are all from Milton Keynes.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes remained on scene and did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said “We would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or seen the pedestrian’s prior to entering the H3 Monk’s Way dual carriageway.

“Additionally if anyone was travelling on the dual carriageway around the time of the incident and has a dash-cam we would ask them to check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything which maybe of assistance to our investigation.

“Please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting or you can report online quoting reference 1555 16/04/2022.”