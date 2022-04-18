Police charge Peterborough man in connection with the murder of Mihai Dobre

A man from Peterborough has been charged with murder after a shooting in the city last week.

Mihai Dobre, 29 was shot in the back of the head just after midnight on Wednesday in Crabtree in the Paston area of the city.

Mr Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, died at 8.03pm the same day.

A post mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Skegness late on Thursday night.

This morning he has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded in prison for his next court hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on 16 May.

Police were called at 12.34am on Wednesday morning with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Paston.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and Mihai Dobre was taken to hospital however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing with our enquiries and I am still very keen to hear from the local community.

"With this latest development, I hope this provides some reassurance and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken with us to come forward."