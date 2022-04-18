The RSPCA say they are seeing a surge in calls about baby wild animals who need help as the baby boom begins.

In 2021 alone the RSPCA admitted 3,992 juvenile wild animals, including fledgling birds, nestlings and juveniles.

Staff at the East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk are currently looking after a litter of six fox cubs.

They were rescued by an off-duty vet who was out walking in Swaffham, when she heard them crying under a bush near to their mother who had sadly been killed on the road.

Staff at East Winch say the litter are now all doing well Credit: RSCPA

The cubs still had their eyes closed and were thought to be between six and 14 days old when they were found.

The RSPCA say if you see a cub it is best to leave them alone unless it is necessary to intervene if they are in immediate danger, if their eyes are closed, or if they seem injured. If the cub is in immediate danger then move them to a sheltered spot nearby and provide some dog or cat food and water. Check on them in 24 hours and if a mother hasn’t returned, contact them for help.

A sweet little leveret was also hand-reared by experts at the East Winch Wildlife Centre, after being brought in by a member of the public whose son spotted him hiding under the equipment at a park in Sedgeford. He was cared for and eventually released by staff a month later.

When to help baby animals and when to keep your distance

The RSPCA urges people to take care around wild animals, to keep a safe distance and to report any concerns to the charity’s emergency line.

Wild animals - even babies and youngsters - can bite or scratch when frightened, particularly if they are injured or sick.

If it is safe for you to catch and handle an animal then the RSPCA has some advice: