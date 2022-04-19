Play Brightcove video

Ella Middleton told ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard how she did it

A 23-year-old social media sensation says she has turned her hobby into a full-time job after building more than a million followers on TikTok by "embracing" her disability.

Ella Middleton, from Heybridge near Maldon in Essex, began posting videos on TikTok just 18 months ago, to raise awareness about her condition and to help inspire others.

"I've got over a million followers now," she said. "It's lovely to embrace my disability and show others being disabled is ok.

"Have fun, live your life, live your dreams and the impossible is possible."

Ella Middleton creates TikTok videos from her home in Essex. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When Ms Middleton was 11 she had a horse-riding accident and the injuries led to a condition known as dystonia, which affects the brain and attacks nerves and muscles in the body.

"It causes muscle deterioration, spasms, fatigue, brain fog, loss of feeling," she said. "My toes are curled, I can't move certain limbs."

She now shares her story and experiences of day-to-day life on social media, to help raise awareness of disabilities and to inspire others.

"I get 'how do you cook, how do you do this, how do you do that?'," she said. "I also get [asked] 'why are your feet curled?'

"I get a variety of different messages, but I answer every one as much as I can because if that helps someone, that can change someone's life."

Ella Middleton from Essex hopes to inspire other people with disabilities by posting videos about her life. Credit: ITV News Anglia

As her popularity grew, seven months ago Ms Middleton was approached by a management team.

They now arrange campaigns and events, helping her to make a living out of something she clearly loves to do.

It has been quite a journey for her since those early days after her diagnosis.

"I would have told myself back then, being disabled isn't going to change who I am today," she said.

"I am going to inspire others and I'm going to make other people proud of who I am today and also myself."