A man has been jailed for brutal attack on a "good samaritan" who was trying to defend his neighbour.

Alan Harding, 41, took a metal pole from his silver Jaguar and used it as a weapon to hit his victim on the back of the head, causing a deep cut.

Police said Harding's victim had been trying to intervene in a confrontation in Burmer Road in Peterborough when he was attacked on 6 April 2020.

Det Con Amanda Pickering, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “The victim in this case was simply trying to help his neighbour and calm the situation down, but instead his good intentions were met with violence.

“Harding’s behaviour that night was totally unacceptable. The victim’s injuries could easily have been worse. Luckily that was not the case, and he has gone on to make a full recovery.”

Harding had arrived at Burmer Road with a woman at around 11.45pm, when he began shouting at residents and demanding money.

It was then that the concerned neighbour came out to try and help and was punched in the face before being hit with a metal pole by Harding.

The following day Harding was arrested, and two metal poles were taken from his vehicle for forensic examination.

Harding, of Figtree Walk, Peterborough, admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent and last week at Cambridge Crown Court was jailed for 18 months.