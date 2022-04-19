A motorcyclist who died in a crash with two cars "will always bring a smile to our faces and a warm feeling in our hearts", said his family.

Patryk Wojtowicz died after the collision on the A142 at Soham in Cambridgeshire just after 4pm on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, of Westdrive Gardens in Soham, was tended to by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said he was a "loved son, brother, partner and friend" who had been taken "far too soon".

“Patryk will be sadly missed by all and forever in our hearts. He always loved his life to the full and has had a deep passion for motorbikes for many years," they said in a statement.

“Patryk is now flying high with the angels and remembering Patryk will always bring a smile to our faces and a warm feeling in our hearts forever and always.

"Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”

Mr Wojtowicz's motorbike was in a collision with a silver Seat Altea and a black Ford S-Max.

The drivers and passengers of the two other cars involved suffered minor injuries.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments before the crash.