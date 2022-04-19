A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a 50-year-old woman with stab wounds in Norfolk.

Dace Kalkerte was found with serious injuries at a flat Highgate in King's Lynn at around 12.30am on Saturday.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn where she later died. A post mortem examination found her death was a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street in King’s Lynn, has been charged with murder.

She has been remanded into custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police at the scene in King's Lynn where a 50-year-old woman died of stab wounds. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Two men, one in his 50s and one in his 40s, who were arrested in connection with the death, have been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Police believe the parties involved are known to each other.

A police cordon is in place outside the property in Highgate, King’s Lynn, and is expected to remain over the next few days.

Det Ch Insp Phill Gray said: “The investigation is in its early stages but at this time it would appear that all parties involved are known to one another.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Highgate between the hours of 9pm and 1am who may have seen or heard anything that might assist our investigation to come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/27785/22.