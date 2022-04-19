Police investigating a fatal shooting of a man have made two more arrests.

Mihai Dobre, 29, was fatally injured just after midnight on Wednesday in Crabtree in the Paston area of the city. Mr Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, died at 8.03pm the same day.

On Monday evening a man in his 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman in her 20s, also from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both are being held in custody at Thorpe Wood police station in the city.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Skegness late on Thursday night and charged on Monday with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded in prison for his next court hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on 16 May.

Police were called at 12.34am on Wednesday morning with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Paston.

A post mortem examination into Mr Dobre's death is due to take place on Tuesday.