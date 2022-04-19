Voting in the May 2022 Local Elections: How does it work?

Voters will go to polls in the 2022 Local Elections on Thursday, 5 May - but not every area in the Anglia region will be holding elections.

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm and the results of the elections will be known on Friday, 6 May.

There are around 60 local councils in the Anglia region and only 20 of them will be holding widespread elections in 2022. Around 1,400 candidates are contesting more than 400 council seats in the area.

Local councillors serve a four-year term before needing to be re-elected.

Polling stations will be opening in the areas with elections from 7am until 10pm on Thursday 5 May Credit: ITV News Anglia