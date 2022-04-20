Play Brightcove video

Reza fleeing police for more than 80 miles before he is finally rammed and arrested

Dramatic police footage shows a high-speed car chase reaching speeds of 150mph which led to the arrest and conviction of a dangerous driver.

The video shows the police in an 80-mile pursuit all the way from Luton to Birmingham as they tried to stop driver Syed Reza.

He led them across seven police force areas in a chase which involved officers from a joint Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire team working alongside from Northamptonshire and West Midlands police forces.

The pursuit ended when two police cars were able to ram the car, forcing it to a stop in Birmingham, and 25-year-old Reza was arrested.

After he was released under investigation, Reza then fled the country. A year later he returned and was picked up by officers at Heathrow Airport.

Syed Reza was jailed for four years and two months. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Reza, of Sundown Park Road in Luton, was jailed for four years and two months at Warwick Crown Court last week after admitting four counts of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

In court, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC described the pursuit as “the worst case of dangerous driving" he had ever seen in his court room, said Bedfordshire Police.

He was also sentenced for three other pursuits, two from Luton in April 2020 and July 2020 and another in Warwickshire in January 2020.

On top of his custodial sentence he will be disqualified from driving for four years after his release.

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads policing unit, said: “This was the most dangerous and protracted pursuit I have ever led in my career as a road policing officer.

“The pursuit travelled through rural and urban areas and it is to my amazement that nobody was injured as a result of the speeds and manner in which Reza was driving. The outcome could have been very different.

“I would like to personally thank Judge Lockhart for recognising the seriousness of this case and also the level of danger that roads policing officers face at work on a daily basis in denying criminals use of the roads.”