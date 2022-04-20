A landscape gardener accused of attacking a man with an axe in a pub and fracturing his skull has denied attempted murder.

David Perry, 39, allegedly hit Matthew Cutts once with an axe in a bar area at The Bell Hotel in Market Hill, Clare, Suffolk on 19 March.

The defendant, of St Margarets Place, Stradishall, Suffolk, appeared before Judge Martyn Levett at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday where he denied the attempted murder of Mr Cutts, who is aged in his 30s.

He pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, and to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and faces trial next year.

Perry has been remanded in custody ahead of his scheduled trial from 9 January next year, which has a time estimate of five days.

The case is due back before the court for an administrative hearing on 27 June.