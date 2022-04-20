A man charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Peterborough has appeared at the city's crown court.

Mihai Dobre was fatally injured just after midnight on 13 April in Crabtree, in the Paston area of the city. The 29-year-old, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, died at 8.03pm the same day.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was remanded in prison for his next court hearing at the same court on 26 May.

On Monday evening a man in his 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman in her 20s, also from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have now been released from police custody with no further action being taken against them.

A woman in her 60s from Skegness was also arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender but has since been released under investigation.