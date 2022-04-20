A sex education theatre show aimed at children as young as five has cancelled its performances nationwide after a backlash which led to "violent and illegal threats and abuse" against staff.

The Family Sex Show billed itself as "a fun and silly performance about the painfully awkward subject of sex" and was aimed at family audiences, with a warning that it contained nudity.

But its national tour sparked opposition, leading to a petition signed by more than 38,000 people who called for the show to be cancelled.

Organisers have now said they will not go ahead with the spring 2022 run of the show, which had been due to be performed at venues including Bristol's Tobacco Factory and the Norfolk and Norwich Festival in May, and apologised to people who had booked tickets.

"It is regrettable that violent and illegal threats and abuse directed at the company and venues by a small group of people with extremist views has prevented families from opting to attend something that was transparent, consensual and legal," said a statement from ThisEgg, the theatre company behind the show.

It added that the company would continue to work on the show "ready for a time it might be able to meet a public".

ThisEgg said it had developed the show after consulting The School of Sexuality Education, and that all under-16s had to be accompanied by an adult.

In its promotional materials it described the show as: "Using real life bodies, personal stories, songs and movement, The Family Sex Show puts the good stuff at the forefront of conversation and imagines a future where there is no shame; but a celebration of difference, equality and liberation."

Opponents of the show had argued that it was unsuitable for children.

On Twitter, one wrote: "There doesn’t need to be a performance of this nature whatsoever. Not at that theatre, nor any others."

Another added: "You can say it was transparent, consensual & legal but was it appropriate, respectful & moral? How can young children be consenting?"

A statement from Tobacco Factory Theatres said: "Performances of The Family Sex Show by ThisEgg at Tobacco Factory Theatres have been cancelled. This is due to the unprecedented threats and abuse directed at our building and team.

"We are sorry for the disappointment this causes to those who’ve booked. You will be contacted and refunds will be made available."

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival said: "In recent days there has been unacceptable threat and abuse directed at both the company and the venues hosting the tour by a small minority, and in order to ensure the safety of the performers, staff and audiences, the show will no longer play at this time at The Garage [venue], as part of Norfolk & Norwich Festival."

It added: "We continue to believe in both the intention and processes in creating this show."