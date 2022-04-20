Police have named a pedestrian who died when he was hit by a car on the M11 motorway.

Harry Macarthur, 22, died in the crash with a white Suzuki Swift just after 8.30am on 8 April, between junctions 11 at Trumpington and 12 at Barton.

Emergency services attended but Mr Macarthur, of St Lukes Street, Cambridge, died at the scene.

In a tribute, his family said: “We would like to express our total sadness at the loss of our truly loved son, brother and grandson. Harry will remain in our thoughts forever.”

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Wisbech, failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death through careless driving. He has since been released under investigation, said Cambridgeshire Police.

Sgt Ian Manley said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to Mr Macarthur’s family and friends.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”