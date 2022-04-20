Police investigating a fatal stabbing say they have recovered CCTV footage, as the woman charged with murder appeared in crown court.

Dace Kalkerte, 50, was found with serious injuries at a flat Highgate in King's Lynn at around 12.30am on Saturday, and later died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

On Wednesday Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King’s Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

She is due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 13 June. A trial date has been set for 17 October and is expected to last three weeks.

Det Insp Chris Burgess said: “As part of the ongoing investigation, we have been able to recover CCTV footage from the area close to the scene.

"We would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Highgate, Morrisons, Wyatt Street, The Walks and Seven Sister/Hospital Walk in King’s Lynn between 10pm on Friday 15 April and 1am on Saturday 16 April to come forward and speak to police."

A post-mortem examination found Ms Kalkerte died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

A man aged in his 50s and a man aged in his 40s, who were arrested in connection with the death, have been released with no further action to be taken.

Police said a cordon would be in place for the remainder of the week as detectives continue with inquiries.