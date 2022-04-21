Dozens of firefighters worked into the night tackling a large blaze at a recycling centre which involved 150 tonnes of refuse.

Officers were called just after 5pm on Wednesday to reports of a fire a recycling centre in Purdeys Way in Rochford, Essex.

A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the scene and Essex Fire and Rescue Service urged people living in the area to keep their windows and doors shut.

A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the scene. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Firefighters worked throughout the night with staff at the recycling centre using cranes and diggers to remove rubbish from the pile to extinguish it in sections.

Crews left the scene at 1.30am and revisited the site at 8.30am to make sure the scene was still safe.

Crews from across the county including Southend, Leigh-on-Sea, Hawkwell and Shoeburyness fire stations attended the scene.

Watch manager Dan Hart from Southend Fire Station said: “We want to send our thanks to the staff that worked with us throughout this large incident, particularly on the machinery.

“They made a huge contribution and without them crews would have been in attendance for days.

"They have saved the service a significant amount of resource and we are really grateful for their help.”