A 41-year-old man has been found guilty of murder more than 25 years after a schoolboy was led into woodland and strangled with his own coat.

Six-year-old Rikki Neave was reported missing after failing to arrive at school in Peterborough on 28 November 1994.

His naked body was found posed in a star shape the next day in woodlands just a few minutes from his home on the Welland Estate.

James Watson, who would have been just 13 at the time of the killing, was charged with murder more than 27 years later following developments in DNA testing.

James Watson who is now 40, was found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave.

A jury at the Old Bailey reached its decision following a trial which began in January, and after more than two weeks of deliberations.

He was found guilty by majority verdict after spending 36 hours and 31 minutes considering their decision.

Rikki’s sister Rochelle Neave, 30, hailed the verdict as a “victory” for the family who had campaigned for justice.

She said: “He thought he’d got away with it for that many years and thought we were just going to go away and roll under the table. We weren’t.”

She remembered her brother as a “cheeky” and “loving” boy, who would look after his siblings.

Youngest sister Sheradyn Neave, 27, who was a baby when Rikki died, added: “I think we were let down by the police at the time, we were let down by social services, we were let down by everyone who was in our lives who was meant to care.”

Police vans at the scene following the discovery of Rikki Neave's body in 1994. Credit: Press Association

Cambridgeshire Police re-opened Rikki's murder investigation in 2015 following a review of the case amid growing pressure from his mother to get justice for her son.

Ruth Neave was initially accused of killing the schoolboy and went on trial in 1996.

She was acquitted of murder but pleaded guilty to five charges of child cruelty for which she was given a seven-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors now say that was the right decision - with sightings at the time proving she could not have killed her son.

Rikki Neave was strangled with his own jacket, the trial was told Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

In 2020, Watson, of no fixed address, was charged with murder and, following delays caused by the pandemic, his trial began in January 2022.

Jurors heard how Rikki's uniform had been dumped in a wheelie bin close to where his body was found.

But it was not until cold case detectives began looking at the evidence 20 years later that they were able to analyse DNA found on those clothes thanks to advances in techniques. A definitive match was found with Watson, the court was told.

During the trial, the prosecution revealed how witnesses had seen Rikki with his killer on the morning he disappeared and had spoken to Watson at the time.

