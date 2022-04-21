One person has died and several others - including police officers - have been injured in a serious fire in a block of flats.

Officers were called around 4am to a fire in Green Court in Luton, with witnesses saying it had broken out on the 14th floor near the top of the building.

"A small number of people including residents and police officers have been taken to hospital for treatment, and sadly one person has been confirmed to have died at the scene," said Bedfordshire Police. "All occupants have been accounted for."

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Ten fire appliances from the county's fire service were sent to the scene and at around 4.30am residents were ordered to leave their homes without any belongings.

The force tweeted: “The fire has now been extinguished and we are working with Luton Council and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue to look after residents who have been evacuated while the building is made safe.”

Some residents said they have been evacuated to Chaul End Community Centre in Luton while investigations continue.

A community rapid relief team is also providing food to emergency services on the scene.

Green Court residents were evacuated from their homes around 4am after a fire broke. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The fire service said crews were now working to ensure there were no fire hotspots and an investigation team was working to find out how the blaze started.

Bedfordshire Police said work was continuing and several areas had been cordoned off.

A spokesman added: "We understand this is a difficult time and people will want to know if loved ones are safe.

“We would ask people not to speculate or share images of the incident as it may cause distress to those involved. We will provide regular updates as soon as we have them."