Detectives investigating the rape of a teenage girl in a car park have charged a man.

Kedar Camron-Lewis, aged 18, of Avalon Street, Aylesbury, was charged with one count of rape by Thames Valley Police.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The charge is in connection with an incident in the Walton Street car park which happened at some time between 6.30pm and 7.50pm on Tuesday, 12 April.

The victim was being supported by specially trained officers, said police.