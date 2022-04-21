Queen enjoys sunshine drive as she marks 96th birthday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

The Queen was seen on a drive in the spring sunshine at Sandringham on her birthday. Credit: Paul Marriott Photography.
The Queen has been celebrating her 96th birthday at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with a drive in the spring sunshine.

She was seen travelling out of the estate on Thursday morning, being driven by a chauffeur in a dark green Range Rover.

The monarch flew into the country estate from Windsor Castle on Wednesday, and is thought to be staying at Wood Farm - the cottage where her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent many of his later years.

She is expected to stay until early next week, after several days of low-key celebrations with friends and family.

The Queen is expected to spend several days at her Norfolk estate Credit: Paul Marriott Photography

The Queen has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and has withdrawn from appearances at several high-profile events.

She made an appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service and has continued carrying out duties of state and hosting virtual events.

On Thursday a new photograph of the Queen was released to mark her birthday, showing her relaxing with her fell ponies Bybeck Nightingale and Bybeck Katie.

