The Queen has been celebrating her 96th birthday at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with a drive in the spring sunshine.

She was seen travelling out of the estate on Thursday morning, being driven by a chauffeur in a dark green Range Rover.

The monarch flew into the country estate from Windsor Castle on Wednesday, and is thought to be staying at Wood Farm - the cottage where her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent many of his later years.

She is expected to stay until early next week, after several days of low-key celebrations with friends and family.

The Queen is expected to spend several days at her Norfolk estate

The Queen has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and has withdrawn from appearances at several high-profile events.

She made an appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service and has continued carrying out duties of state and hosting virtual events.

On Thursday a new photograph of the Queen was released to mark her birthday, showing her relaxing with her fell ponies Bybeck Nightingale and Bybeck Katie.