Cycling star Dame Laura Kenny has opened up about her "hardest few months" after revealing she suffered a miscarriage followed by an ectopic pregnancy.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist said she had never felt so "lost and sad" and would have been left "broken" without the support of her husband, nine-time Olympic medallist Jason Kenny, and their son Albie.

In an Instagram post she explained she suffered the miscarriage in November last year then had to have one of her fallopian tubes removed in January after the ectopic pregnancy.

Kenny, who was born in Harlow in Essex and grew up in Cheshunt in Hertfordshire, was part of the British team which won silver in the women's pursuit at the Nations Cup in Glasgow on Thursday, but revealed on Friday morning the difficulties she had overcome in order to compete.

"Since the Olympics we haven't had much luck and it's been the hardest few months I've ever had to go through," she wrote on Instagram.

"Jason and I fell pregnant immediately after the Games and we were absolutely chuffed to bits. But unfortunately in November when commentating at the track champions league I miscarried our baby at nine weeks. I've never felt so lost and sad. It felt like a part of me had been torn away.

Laura Kenny with fellow Olympic gold medal winner husband Jason Credit: PA

"I grabbed for my safety blanket, bike riding! I found myself back in my happy place training again. I then caught Covid in mid-January and found myself feeling really very unwell.

"I didn't have typical covid symptoms and I just felt I needed to go to hospital. A day later I found myself in A&E being rushed to theatre because I was having an ectopic pregnancy. Scared doesn't even come close. I lost a fallopian tube that day."

Kenny added: "I've always known I was tough, but sometimes life pushes you to an unbearable limit. If it wasn't for Jason and Albie getting me through the day to day I'd have been broken.

"But here I am, with the support of my family, friends and team-mates, on the podium of a nation's cup."

Laura Kenny and her team racing to silver in the Women's Team Pursuit final at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup Credit: PA Images

Kenny also gave her backing to comments this week from Tokyo gold medal-winning Madison team-mate Katie Archibald, who criticised sport's governing bodies over how they have handled the issue of transgender inclusion.

Archibald released a statement on Wednesday blaming cycling's world governing body, the UCI, for putting Emily Bridges at the centre of the debate on transgender inclusion.

"It is my opinion that the international governing bodies of several sports have let down transgender athletes, in particular transgender women, with their inclusion policies," Archibald wrote.

"These policies have put the athletes, their involvement in sport, and their personal lives under intense scrutiny when all the athletes have done is follow the rules and enter a category they were encouraged to enter."

Kenny wrote on Twitter: "I couldn't agree more - well said, well written, thank you @--katiearchibald."