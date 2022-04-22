An abandoned dog with a deformed leg has spent more than 150 days at an animal centre - without a single adoption viewing.

Three-year-old Skye came in to the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre, near March in Cambridgeshire, after being was dumped by her previous owner.

She was very underweight and had been used as a "breeding machine" for producing multiple litters during her short life.

But after spending 150 days in the RSPCA's care without one adoption viewing, the animal charity has launched an appeal to find Skye a new loving home.

The RSPCA has launched an appeal to find Skye a loving new home. Credit: RSPCA

Tiffany Saunders, kennel supervisor, said: “All the staff absolutely adore Skye and we want nothing more than to find her perfect forever home.

“She has had some interest over the internet - but she really has to have a very specific home and as a result we haven’t found the right person yet and so she’s not even had a meet and greet with anyone since she’s been here."

Skye is said to walk well on lead and is described as being "extremely clever and enjoys using her brain".

Her deformed front leg does not cause her any discomfort and vets believe she was born with the deformity.

She is looking for an adult home where she will be only pet with experienced dog owners.