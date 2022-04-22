One of three teenage girls hit by a car as they were walking in Milton Keynes has died in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said the family of the 15-year-old were being supported by officers.

The three girls suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a black Mercedes E Class on the H3 Monks Way on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Police said at the time that two were taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital and one to the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford, all with serious injuries.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and did not need to be treated in hospital.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with info or dash-cam footage to come forward.

PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “We would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or seen the pedestrians prior to entering the H3 Monks Way dual carriageway.

“Additionally if anyone was travelling on the dual carriageway around the time of the incident and has a dash-cam we would ask them to check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything which maybe of assistance to our investigation."