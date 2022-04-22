Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Anglia's David Whiteley interview pop star Paloma Faith

Singer-songwriter and actress Paloma Faith has spoken about how special it is to be "back in my roots" ahead of her summer UK tour.

She describes herself as having "a strange mix of Norfolk and Spanish" as her grandparents were from the East Anglian county.

The star embarks on her Age of Optimism Tour in June and will visit three towns in the East of England.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia's David Whiteley, the star said her grandparents used to breed animals and manage agricultural land in Norfolk, and spoke of how much she was looking forward to getting back on the road and "feeling the energy of other people".

"My grandparents, through and through were Norfolk people," she said.

Paloma Faith will perform at:

Ipswich's Regent Theatre on Sunday, 5 June

Newmarket Racecourse on Friday, 17 June

Campbell Park in Milton Keynes on Sunday, 17 July

She recently took to the stage helping to raise millions of pounds for the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal which is helping those forced to leave their homes in Ukraine and flee to other countries.